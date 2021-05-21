Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeva Technologs is building the next-generation of sensing and perception for autonomous vehicles and beyond. Aeva Inc., formerly known as InterPrivate Acquisition Corp., is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of AEVA stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $191,000.

About Aeva Technologies

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

