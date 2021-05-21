AGAr (AGAR) Trading Down 52.3% Over Last Week

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded down 30.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One AGAr coin can now be bought for approximately $209.43 or 0.00562387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AGAr has traded 52.3% lower against the dollar. AGAr has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $20,256.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00064394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.28 or 0.00400858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00203942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004146 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.56 or 0.00919881 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00030157 BTC.

AGAr Coin Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn.

Buying and Selling AGAr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AGAr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AGAr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

