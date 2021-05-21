Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.194 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Agilent Technologies has decreased its dividend by 0.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

A stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.94. 545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,743. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

