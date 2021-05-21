Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.39.

Shares of AGTI opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

