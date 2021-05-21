Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $165.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $176.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ABNB. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.90.

ABNB stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.31. The company had a trading volume of 90,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,538. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,077,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,228 shares of company stock worth $58,615,037.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

