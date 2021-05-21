AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $77.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several research firms have commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

