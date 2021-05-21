AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 9,290 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,290 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

NYSE:COP opened at $55.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

