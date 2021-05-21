AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $628,000 Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 316.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,628 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $40,525,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,800,000 after buying an additional 1,846,266 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after buying an additional 1,758,314 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $14,218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after buying an additional 988,484 shares in the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.51 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In other news, CEO David Golub acquired 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,835. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,705.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,816 shares of company stock valued at $566,224. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

