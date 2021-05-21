AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.29, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.21.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

