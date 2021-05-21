AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

