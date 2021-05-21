Akash Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.47 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.51 or 0.00009535 BTC on popular exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $208.59 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00063795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.26 or 0.00383949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00211277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004123 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.21 or 0.00886627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 137,468,049 coins and its circulating supply is 59,460,965 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

