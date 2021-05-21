Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $28.96.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

