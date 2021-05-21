Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Trading 1.4% Higher

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.23. 29,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,975,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Several research firms have commented on AGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.98.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.