Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.29

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.29 and traded as high as $3.33. Alaska Communications Systems Group shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 177,883 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSK. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,691,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,307,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,873 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,874,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,690,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 2,264.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 902,740 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

