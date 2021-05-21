Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $306.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $338.00 to $306.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.27.

BABA stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.90. 146,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,451,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $196.70 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

