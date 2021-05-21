Alien Worlds Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $214.95 million and approximately $44.56 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00071757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.71 or 0.00396994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00220780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.80 or 0.00968931 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00033147 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,178,099,161 coins and its circulating supply is 893,956,181 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds.

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alien Worlds should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alien Worlds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

