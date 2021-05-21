Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALKT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a market outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.43.

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $30.30 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

