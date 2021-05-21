Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 263,257 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,257 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.16% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $255,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $5,512,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 808,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,678,000 after acquiring an additional 78,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $2,370,000.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $952,632.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,067,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,778,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,710.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,570,862 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 152.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSCC. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

