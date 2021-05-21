Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,267,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $265,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $220.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $145.85 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.09 and its 200 day moving average is $202.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.