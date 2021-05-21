Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,267,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $265,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in IDEX by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 25,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in IDEX by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth $963,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $220.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $145.85 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.09 and its 200 day moving average is $202.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

