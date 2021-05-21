Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $302.37 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,343,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 399,774 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $302,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 56,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management stock opened at $140.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.13 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,598 shares of company stock worth $4,107,078. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.