Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 263,257 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.16% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $255,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $952,632.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,067,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,778,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,710.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,570,862 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSCC opened at $50.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.14. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.39, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

