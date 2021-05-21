Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,701,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,833 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.40% of Maximus worth $240,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Maximus by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

MMS stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average is $81.38.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,927,776. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

