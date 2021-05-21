Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,260,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162,793 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.06% of Flex worth $279,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Flex by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Flex by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 179,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

