Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,701,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,833 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.40% of Maximus worth $240,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMS. Raymond James raised their target price on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,927,776. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMS opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.38. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

