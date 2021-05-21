Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

