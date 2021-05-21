Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Gap Down to $29.92

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.92, but opened at $28.14. Allogene Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 1,310 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.62.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $22,720,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

