Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.53 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.26. 770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,409. The company has a market capitalization of $646.09 million, a P/E ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

