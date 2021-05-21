Allred Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

NYSE:DIS opened at $171.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.35 billion, a PE ratio of -107.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.70 and a 200-day moving average of $174.80. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

