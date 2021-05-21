Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $155,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $2,326,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BR opened at $160.22 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.02 and a fifty-two week high of $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

