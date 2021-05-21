Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $167,000 in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Twitter by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 15.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $54.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of -39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,513,529. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

