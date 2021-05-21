Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 448 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,996,000 after acquiring an additional 866,481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,458,000 after acquiring an additional 508,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after acquiring an additional 444,687 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $95.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average of $90.53.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

