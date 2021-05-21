Alpha Omega Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.3% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $2,540,000. First Command Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 18,435 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $5,221,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Argus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $246.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $176.60 and a 52-week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.