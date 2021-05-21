Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,356.09 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,298.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,991.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

