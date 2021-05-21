Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,124,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,356.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,298.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,991.23. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

