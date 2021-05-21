Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.79 million.

NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,672. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other Alphatec news, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,764.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,660 and have sold 102,959 shares valued at $1,673,587. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

