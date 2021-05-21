Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.79 million.

Shares of ATEC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. 13,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,672. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $405,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,008,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,365,699.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,660 and have sold 102,959 shares valued at $1,673,587. 28.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

