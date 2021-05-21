Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ALSMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Alstom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alstom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

ALSMY opened at $5.32 on Monday. Alstom has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

