Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 17,930 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 17,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,167,063.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,110 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $1,168,767.60.

On Wednesday, May 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $143,455.90.

On Thursday, April 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 70,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $4,421,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 11,008 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $663,232.00.

On Monday, March 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,238 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,424,257.02.

On Friday, March 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 1,845 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $109,795.95.

On Friday, March 5th, James Ralph Scapa sold 2,186 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $129,498.64.

On Thursday, February 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 3,755 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $229,468.05.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.74. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the software’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,818 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,545 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 84,353 shares of the software’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

