Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 749 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 749 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after acquiring an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,107,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,903,000 after purchasing an additional 281,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,504,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

NYSE NSC opened at $276.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $166.00 and a 1 year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

