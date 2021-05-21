Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,306.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,272.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1,978.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.