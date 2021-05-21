Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Holdings Increased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Altice USA by 89.3% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 605,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after buying an additional 285,711 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 68.7% in the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 86,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 35,160 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 112.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Altice USA by 321.4% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 120,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 91,541 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $1,181,031.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,534,240.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,734 shares of company stock valued at $7,072,900. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATUS. Citigroup downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.32.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.79 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $38.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

