Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,429,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 349,845 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Genmab A/S by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,249,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,813,000 after purchasing an additional 136,541 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Genmab A/S by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 734,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Genmab A/S by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after purchasing an additional 353,483 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GMAB. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

