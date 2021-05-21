Altium Wealth Management LLC Invests $261,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $75.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $76.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average is $70.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

