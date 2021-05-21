Altium Wealth Management LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.32. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $105.27.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

