AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Insider Buys A$123,641.25 in Stock

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) insider Paul Ruiz purchased 271,739 shares of AMA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.46 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$123,641.25 ($88,315.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.59.

AMA Group Company Profile

AMA Group Limited provides automotive aftercare services and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Vehicle Panel Repairs, and Automotive Parts and Accessories segments. The company offers motor vehicle panel repair services; manufactures motor vehicle protection products and Ute/commercial accessories; and distributes automotive electrical and 4WD accessories.

