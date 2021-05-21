Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded by Itau BBA Securities to “Market Perform”

Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Itau BBA Securities currently has $3.60 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABEV. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ambev from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut Ambev from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ambev from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 313,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,143,529. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Ambev during the fourth quarter worth $211,673,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,198,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,668,000 after buying an additional 41,425,437 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,335,000 after buying an additional 15,918,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after buying an additional 12,577,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $33,411,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

