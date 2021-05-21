Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Director Sells $617,500.00 in Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amcor stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $12.76.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.