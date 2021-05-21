American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Down to $34.73

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.73, but opened at $33.35. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $33.59, with a volume of 9,562 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $140,000.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

