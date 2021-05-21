American Homes 4 Rent’s (AMH) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates reiterated their hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.55.

AMH stock opened at $38.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

